FPIs continue selling streak, offload ₹4,768 cr in Indian equities so far in September; What lies ahead?1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:46 PM IST
FPIs have sold ₹4,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹2,968 crore as of September 8, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling streak and have emerged as net sellers so far in September, with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. FPIs have sold ₹4,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹2,968 crore as of September 8, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
