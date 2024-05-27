FPIs continue to dump financials, IT, FMCG shares in May. What lies ahead?
The highest FPI outflows was seen in the financial services stocks worth ₹9,687 crore during the first fortnight of May 2024 (May 1 to May 15). This was after FPIs selling of ₹12,550 crore in the sector during April 15 - April 30.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continued their selling spree in the Indian stock market during May, dumping financial services, IT and FMCG sector stocks the most. The overseas investors offloaded Indian equities worth more than ₹22,000 crore in the month of May so far.
