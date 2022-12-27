FPIs, DIIs or retail investors? Who will dominate markets in 2023?

While markets corrected heavily so far in 2022, there was also a shift in investors' dominance. That being said, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) dominated Indian stocks and due to their massive inflows, domestic equities could offset the impact of losses arising from foreign investors. Retail investors as well made notable buying in Indian equities. In the year 2023, DIIs and retail investors are expected to become the mainstay of equity markets, however, FPIs' share in the domestic market may pick up momentum.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}