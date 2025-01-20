FPIs double down on bearish bets ahead of Trump 2.0
Summary
- The last time FPI shorts on index derivatives were as high was on the eve of the Lok Sabha election results. This time, investors are bracing for unpredictable policies from the Donald Trump presidency.
The change of guard in America looms large over India's stock market, with foreign portfolio investors (FPI) raising bearish bets close to record levels a day ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President. Market experts warned that Indian equities could be buffeted by the unpredictable nature of the incoming US president's policies, in addition to tepid earnings and economic growth back home.