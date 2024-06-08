FPIs dump ₹10,355 crore in Indian markets as selling streak extends to June; choose THIS market on cheap valuations
FPIs offloaded ₹14,794 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹10,355 crore as of June 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have extended their selling streak in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, hawkish stance from central banks, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.
