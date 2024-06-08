Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have extended their selling streak in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, hawkish stance from central banks, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.
FPIs offloaded ₹14,794 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹10,355 crore as of June 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at ₹4,008 crore in the first week of June.
