Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs dump 10,355 crore in Indian markets as selling streak extends to June; choose THIS market on cheap valuations

FPIs dump ₹10,355 crore in Indian markets as selling streak extends to June; choose THIS market on cheap valuations

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs offloaded 14,794 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at 10,355 crore as of June 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities

FPIs had invested Rs7,300 crore during July and August. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have extended their selling streak in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). Volatility due to Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results, outperformance in Chinese markets, hawkish stance from central banks, and other global cues have weighed on the sentiments of foreign investors.

FPIs offloaded 14,794 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at 10,355 crore as of June 7, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total debt inflows stand at 4,008 crore in the first week of June.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
