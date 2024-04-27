FPIs dump ₹6,304 crore in Indian equities over US macro data, extend selloff in debt markets; What lies ahead?
FPIs have offloaded ₹6,304 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹13,144 crore as of April 26, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have tuned net sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their momentum of buying this month with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25). This comes after reporting solid inflows in the previous fiscal. However, experts are doubtful if the inflows will continue as US bond yields are likely to stay elevated over a sharp uptick in US core inflation.
