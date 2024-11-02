FPIs dump ₹94,017 crore in Indian equities; outflow hits record-high in October on high market valuations

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
FPIs offloaded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,017 crore in Indian equities during October 2024. Photo: iStock
FPIs offloaded ₹94,017 crore in Indian equities during October 2024. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in the Indian market, taking a sharp U-turn in October to turn net sellers amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September when FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high after the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs offloaded 85,790 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 89,977 crore as of October 25, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. October's FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market YTD. In October, the total debt investment was 410 crore.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
