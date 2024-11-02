FPIs dump ₹94,017 crore in Indian equities; outflow hits record-high in October on high market valuations

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in the Indian market, taking a sharp U-turn in October to turn net sellers amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September when FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high after the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.