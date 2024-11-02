Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FPIs dump 94,017 crore in Indian equities; outflow hits record-high in October on high market valuations

FPIs dump ₹94,017 crore in Indian equities; outflow hits record-high in October on high market valuations

Nikita Prasad

  • FPIs dump 94,017 crore in Indian equities; outflow hits record-high in October on high market valuations

FPIs offloaded 94,017 crore in Indian equities during October 2024. Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their robust selling streak in the Indian market, taking a sharp U-turn in October to turn net sellers amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and cheaper valuations in the Chinese stock market. This comes after an aggressive buying streak recorded in September when FPI inflows were the most year-to-date (YTD), hitting a nine-month high after the supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs offloaded 85,790 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net outflow stood at 89,977 crore as of October 25, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities. October's FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market YTD. In October, the total debt investment was 410 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.