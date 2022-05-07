In India, last week, markets were shocked by the sudden surprise of RBI's hike of 40 basis points in repo rate to 4.4%. It was sooner than expected, hinting toward the severity of soaring inflation and further creating concern about the economy's growth revival that was hit due to the pandemic. RBI moves toward ensuring sufficient liquidity. RBI's policy approach is seen to be tilting towards a hawkish stance amidst inflationary pressure like the other central banks globally. US Federal Reserves and the Bank of England have also raised their key rates to tackle raging inflation.