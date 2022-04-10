Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FPIs emerge net buyers so far in Apr; pumps in 7,707 cr in equities

From 1st to 8th April, overseas investors pumped in 7,707 crore in the Indian equity market.
1 min read . 04:41 PM IST Livemint

  Equity markets have witnessed outflows in the first three months of 2022. In January, foreign investors pulled away 33,303 crore, while the outflow was at 35,592 crore and 41,123 crore in February and March month, as per NSDL data.

Foreign investors emerged as net buyers so far this month with a strong appetite for the equities market. From 1st to 8th April, overseas investors pumped in 7,707 crore in the Indian equity market.

Equity markets have witnessed outflows in the first three months of 2022. In January, foreign investors pulled away 33,303 crore, while the outflow was at 35,592 crore and 41,123 crore in February and March month, as per NSDL data. 

Buying sentiment so far in April showcases overseas investors' optimism in the equities as they take a breather from shocks like geopolitical tensions, rising commodity prices, and inflationary pressures. However, the overall monthly data will provide better clarity, and thereby it will be keenly watched how FPIs in equity perform in the coming weeks.

From April 1-8, FPIs in the debt market were also positive with an inflow of 1,403 crore. However, FPIs turned into an outflow of 812 crore in the debt-VRR market. The hybrid market also recorded an outflow of 22 crore.

Following the above, overall FPIs in India stood at 8,276 crore.

FPIs have been net sellers in the first quarter of 2020. In January, FPI outflow was at 28,526 crore, while in February about 38,068 crore was removed, and the biggest selloff was seen in March to the tune of 50,068 crore.

