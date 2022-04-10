FPIs emerge net buyers so far in Apr; pumps in 7,707 cr in equities

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Equity markets have witnessed outflows in the first three months of 2022. In January, foreign investors pulled away ₹33,303 crore, while the outflow was at ₹35,592 crore and ₹41,123 crore in February and March month, as per NSDL data.
Foreign investors emerged as net buyers so far this month with a strong appetite for the equities market. From 1st to 8th April, overseas investors pumped in ₹7,707 crore in the Indian equity market.
Buying sentiment so far in April showcases overseas investors' optimism in the equities as they take a breather from shocks like geopolitical tensions, rising commodity prices, and inflationary pressures. However, the overall monthly data will provide better clarity, and thereby it will be keenly watched how FPIs in equity perform in the coming weeks.
From April 1-8, FPIs in the debt market were also positive with an inflow of ₹1,403 crore. However, FPIs turned into an outflow of ₹812 crore in the debt-VRR market. The hybrid market also recorded an outflow of ₹22 crore.
Following the above, overall FPIs in India stood at ₹8,276 crore.
FPIs have been net sellers in the first quarter of 2020. In January, FPI outflow was at ₹28,526 crore, while in February about ₹38,068 crore was removed, and the biggest selloff was seen in March to the tune of ₹50,068 crore.
