FPIs emerge net sellers for 2nd month in a row, offload ₹20,356 crore in Indian equities; here's why

 Nikita Prasad

The selling by FPIs through exchanges has been higher at ₹25,575 crore, according to NSDL data. FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October.

FPIs have emerged as net sellers for two months in a row Photo: iStockPremium
FPIs have emerged as net sellers for two months in a row Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as net sellers for the second consecutive month in October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold 20,356 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of 14,561 crore as of October 27, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.

The 20,356 crore-figure also includes bulk deals and investment in primary market. The selling by FPIs through exchanges has been higher at 25,575 crore, according to NSDL data. FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October. Surging US bond yields have been the major reason for FPI outflows since last month, according to analysts.

‘’Heightening geopolitical tension in the Middle East and US Federal Reserve hinting at more rate hikes may see treasury yields staying higher, which could prompt further foreign fund outflows from emerging markets, including India,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Why are FPIs extending their selling streak?

FPIs were sellers in sectors like financials, power, FMCG and IT.  ‘’The primary reason for the sustained selling is the sharp spike in US bond yields which took the 10-year yield to a 17-year high of 5 per cent. The yield has now declined to 4.84 per cent. With such high bond yields it is rational for FPIs to take out some money. The Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict has added to negative sentiments in the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 04:53 PM IST
