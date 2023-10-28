FPIs emerge net sellers for 2nd month in a row, offload ₹20,356 crore in Indian equities; here's why
The selling by FPIs through exchanges has been higher at ₹25,575 crore, according to NSDL data. FPIs have reversed the prior three-month trend of sustained buying and emerged net sellers in September and October.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as net sellers for the second consecutive month in October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. FPIs have sold ₹20,356 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹14,561 crore as of October 27, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started