Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) settled the year 2022 as net sellers amidst macroeconomic concerns, rising interest rates trends, and geopolitical tension. Notably, FPIs purchased around ₹24,608 crore through the primary market in 2023. That took the total outflow in the Indian stocks in the year 2022 to more than ₹1.21 lakh crore. With the dollar bottoming out, FPIs are expected to emerge as net buyers in 2023 if the trend in the greenback sustains.

