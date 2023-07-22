Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue buying in Indian equities last week, with a total net inflow of ₹43,804 crore in July so far, showed NSDL data. FPIs have infused a massive ₹43,131 crore in Indian markets so far this month, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to exchange data. FPIs are likely on the path of recording the fifth monthly buying in the Indian market in a row. The foreign funds inflow was driven by a strong rally in Indian markets with Sensex and Nifty 50 hitting new lifetime highs this week.

