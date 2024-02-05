FPIs find stability in Indian debt amid equity challenges; what's behind the inflows into bonds?
In January, FPIs injected a notable ₹19,800 crore into Indian bonds, marking the highest monthly inflow in six years, surpassing the inflows of ₹18,302 crore observed in December 2023.
Indian bonds have started the year 2024 on a robust note, outperforming equities in January and achieving their best performance since 2019, propelled by substantial FPI inflows into the debt market. Consequently, the Indian 10-year government bond yield dropped to 7.02% during Friday's trade (February 2), marking the lowest level since mid-July.
