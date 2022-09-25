Despite Sensex crossing 60,000 and Nifty 50 reaching above the 18,000 mark in mid-September, FPIs mood dampened due to current volatile sentiments in global markets. The last few sessions of markets have been chaotic as fears of recession, and economic slowdown worries spark panic selling, especially after US Fed's huge 75 basis points hike for the third policy in a row. Markets mood spooked further on expectations of 125 bps hikes in the next two policy meetings by Dec 2022. INR breached a fresh record low of 81 against the US dollar with FIIs turning net sellers last week. Sensex and Nifty 50 erased their mid-month gains and struggled to breathe a little over 58,000 and 17,300 levels.