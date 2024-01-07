Markets
FPIs' India frenzy is now at a nine-year peak
Summary
- At ₹2.68 trillion, foreign portfolio investment is just ₹9,625 crore away from 2014-15’s record net inflows of ₹2.77 trillion.
MUMBAI : Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) net inflows into Indian equities and debt in 2023-24 have reached a nine-year high, showed data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).
