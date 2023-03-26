FPIs inflow falls to over ₹7,200 cr as Sensex and Nifty dive 3% in Mar so far2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
As per NSDL data, FPIs inflow stood at ₹7,233 crore in equities as of March 24, 2023. This is lower by ₹4,262 crore --- compared to the inflow of ₹11,495 crore that was reported by end of the trading week that ended on March 18th.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflow continued to reduce in Indian equities as bears dampen the mood in the past two weeks of March due to banks turmoil in the US and Europe. By end of March 24th, FPIs inflow stood at ₹7,233 crore in domestic equities as Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled around 3% each. FPIs are expected to continue to be cautious in the near term.
