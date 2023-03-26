Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflow continued to reduce in Indian equities as bears dampen the mood in the past two weeks of March due to banks turmoil in the US and Europe. By end of March 24th, FPIs inflow stood at ₹7,233 crore in domestic equities as Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled around 3% each. FPIs are expected to continue to be cautious in the near term.

