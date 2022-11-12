Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have extended their buying spree in Indian equities to nearly ₹19,000 crore in less than two weeks of November. The current month brings in cheer for Indian markets as foreign investors emerged broadly as net buyers amidst a healthy Q2 earnings season and a strengthening in the rupee. Sensex has climbed nearly 1,050 points and Nifty 50 jumped over 350 points so far in November. Indian stocks have become the preferred picks of FPIs. On the contrary, domestic investors have emerged as sellers. FPIs are expected to continue their buying trend in domestic equities.

