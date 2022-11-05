In four days of November month, FPIs have made strong buying in the equities market with inflows crossing over ₹15,200 crore. Although, FPIs were net sellers in October, however, it was the lowest monthly outflow in the current year so far. Notably, FIIs have been net buyers for the past seven days in a row. There is a decent flow expected from foreign investors going forward in the Indian market.

