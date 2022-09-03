FPIs infuse over 51,200 cr in Aug in equity market. Will the trend continue?

Will FPIs' buying trend continue?

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "September has begun with huge volatility in FPI flows. On 1st September FPIs bought equity worth ₹4262 cr through exchanges but the very next day they sold equity worth ₹2261 cr. (Source: NSDL). This erratic trend is due to uncertainty regarding the dollar index and US bond yields. There is a view that the dollar and bond yields have peaked and when inflation starts trending down the Fed will be less hawkish than now. This will facilitate more capital flows to emerging markets and India is the best emerging market to invest now."