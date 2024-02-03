FPIs infuse ₹2,053 crore in Indian equities, snap January's selling streak; Will buying continue?
FPIs have sold ₹2,053 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹7,099 crore as of February 2, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started February on a positive note, snapping January's selling streak, driven by global cues. However, FPIs started 2024 on a positive note as investments saw a sharp uptick in December 2023 after FPIs reversed their three-month selling streak in November 2023.
