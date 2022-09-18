Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to be net buyers overall in the current month, however, in the last few days, money has been pulled out from equities. Market sentiment turned volatile due to fears of a global economic slowdown currently. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled more than 2% in the trading week from September 12-16. This month, as of September 16, FPIs' investment in the equity market stands at more than ₹12,000 crore. Foreign investors are expected to be on a wait-and-watch mode ahead of US Fed's policy meeting scheduled later this week.

