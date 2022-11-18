Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have continued their buying spree in Indian equities for most of the current month. Unlike the flat sentiment in October, FPIs have pumped in more than ₹30,000 crore in the equities between November 1 to 18th. Among the preferred sectors of these foreign investors are IT, auto, and telecom stocks among others. However, going forward, the buying trend of FPIs in the Indian market is expected to unlikely be aggressive as valuations in other Asian counterparts have turned attractive currently.

