FPIs invest ₹1,156 crore in Indian equities, remain net sellers in debt market; Here's what experts predict
FPIs invested ₹1,156 crore worth of Indian equities and the total outflow stands at ₹771 crore as of May 3, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) snapped their April's selling streak and turned net buyers in Indian equities, however, sell-off continued in debt market. Last month, FPIs tuned net sellers in Indian markets ever since reducing their buying momentum with the onset of the new fiscal 2024-25 (FY25).
