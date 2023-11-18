FPIs invest ₹1,433 crore in Indian equities, reverse selling streak after 3 months on sharp decline in US bond yields
FPIs have bought ₹1,433 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹15,375 crore as of November 17, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to NSDL data.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have finally reversed their selling streak this month, after emerging as net sellers in August, September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
