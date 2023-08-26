FPIs invest ₹10,690 cr in Indian equities this month, sell ₹15,817 cr in cash market; check short-term negatives3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) performance remains muted on D-Street so far in August due to the rising US bond yields and stronger US dollar, after sustained buying in the last three months. FPIs bought ₹10,690 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹14,766 crore as of August 26, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data. The ₹10,690 crore-figure also includes bulk deals and investment in primary market.
