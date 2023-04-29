FPIs invest ₹11,631 cr in Indian equities in April, highest monthly buying of 2023 so far. What to expect ahead?2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:08 PM IST
FPIs have made aggressive buying in the last few trading sessions taking an overall inflow of ₹11,631 crore in Indian equities during April, making it the highest monthly investment of 2023 so far. FPIs are net buyers in equities for two consecutive month now.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made their highest buying of 2023 in April to the tune of ₹11,631 crore in Indian equities. This would be the second consecutive month where FPIs are buyers. Despite the IT sector's bittersweet Q4 earnings that led to a massive selloff in tech biggies, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have shown resilient performance in April.
