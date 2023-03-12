FPIs invest ₹13,540 crore in Indian stocks in 7 days driven by Adani Group's mega block deal4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 12:47 PM IST
- As per NSDL data, FPIs infused ₹13,540 crore in Indian equities from March 1st to 10th.
- This includes the mega block deal in four companies of the Adani Group.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are net buyers so far in March. As of now, the month has recorded seven trading sessions and these days FPIs pumped in ₹13,540 crore in Indian equities. This includes the mega block deal in four companies of the Adani Group. Going ahead, FPIs are expected to likely hold a cautious tone in their approach to the market due to the crisis in Silicon Valley Bank.
