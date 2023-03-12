Explaining the trend in FPIs further, Vijayakumar said, an important feature of FPI activity is that there is no consistency in FPI activity. For instance, FPIs were buyers in the first half of February in financial services and sellers in the second half. Similarly, they were buyers in IT in the first half and sellers in the second half. In oil and gas, they were sellers in the first half and buyers in the second half. All data relates to February. This shows that their activity was not in response to the performance or prospects of these sectors.

