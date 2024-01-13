FPIs invest ₹3,864 crore in Indian equities so far in January; Will inflows sustain in 2024?
FPIs have bought ₹3,864 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹9,034 crore as of January 12, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to NSDL.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the Indian stock market in 2023 but the inflows slowed down in early January. FPI investments saw a sharp uptick in December after having reversed their three-month selling streak in November.
