Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have finally reversed their selling streak this month, after emerging as net sellers in August, September and October on a sharp spike in US bond yields amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

FPIs have bought ₹378 crore worth of Indian equities and the total inflow stands at ₹13,673 crore as of November 24, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

FPIs were net buyers till November 15, but reversed the selling trend and invested on November 15 and 16. During August, September October and till November 15, FPIs cumulatively sold stocks for ₹83,422 crore through the exchanges.

"There are some important developments that might influence FPI inflows into India. The better-than-expected decline in inflation in the US has given the market confidence to assume that the Fed is done with rate hike. Consequently the US bond yields have declined sharply with the 10-year benchmark bond yield correcting from 5 per cent in mid October to 4.40 per cent now,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

US bond yields down to 4.40%: What's behind the correction? After the latest US Federal Reserve policy outcome on November 1, the US bond yields have sharply corrected to 4.66 per cent and still declining on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish commentary.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee decided to keep the key overnight interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent - a 22-year high mark for the second straight meeting. Other major central banks including Bank of England and Bank of Japan have also kept a pause on the key interest rates - similar to the US Fed.

‘’The main trigger for this reversal in bond yields is the subtle dovish commentary from the Fed chief Jerome Powell that “despite elevated inflation, inflationary expectations remain well anchored." The market has interpreted this statement as the end of the rate hiking cycle. That’s why yields have corrected sharply,'' said Geojits' Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

What do market trends indicate for FPIs? FPIs are likely to buy banking which they have been selling during the last 3months. A large-cap led rally is likely in the market, going forward, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Another important trend in the market is the increasing clout of domestic institutional investors (DIIs), high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors and the diminishing influence of FPIs. ‘’FPI selling is completely getting neutralised by DII and individual investor buying. This is the reason why Nifty is over 19,700, the same level which it was in early August, according to analysts.

