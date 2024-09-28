FPIs continue buying streak, invest ₹57,359 crore in Indian equities; Sept logs highest inflows YTD on US Fed pivot

Nikita Prasad
Published28 Sep 2024, 08:29 PM IST
FPIs invested <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,359 crore in Indian equities so far in September. Photo: iStock Photo: iStock
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned aggressive buyers in September, boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

FPIs invested 33,691 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 63,000 crore as of September 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is 7,361 crore. Regarding equities, September is on track to log the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is already at a nine-month high.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services:

"The strong FII buying witnessed this month continued for the week ending on 27th September, too. The variations in the FII activity through the exchanges and the primary market also continues with occasional selling in the cash market and sustained investment through the primary market. FIIs have invested 57359 crores so far in September with investment through the exchanges alone touching 46480 crores.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 08:29 PM IST
