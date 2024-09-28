Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned aggressive buyers in September, boosted by the latest supersized 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. FPIs made a remarkable comeback to Indian markets this month, snapping their previous moderation, driven by domestic and global factors. They were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FPIs invested ₹33,691 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at ₹63,000 crore as of September 20, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. This month, the total investment in debt markets is ₹7,361 crore. Regarding equities, September is on track to log the highest FPI inflows year-to-date (YTD), while the total investment is already at a nine-month high.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}