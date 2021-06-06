Prior to April's outflow, FPIs had been infusing money in equities since October. They invested over ₹1.97 lakh crore in equities during October 2020 to March 2021. This included a net investment of ₹55,741 crore in the first three months of this year. Apart from equities, FPIs have poured just ₹22 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, reported news agency PTI.