FPIs invest ₹8,767 cr in equities in April so far, IT stocks may face selling after TCS, Infosys Q4 results.3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- As per NSDL data, FPIs invested ₹8,767 crore in Indian equities so far in April month. On the other hand, they are net sellers in the debt market with an outflow of ₹1,025 crore, while removing ₹200 crore and ₹193 crore from debt-VRR and hybrid instruments.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been buyers throughout the trading sessions in April month so far. Till April 13, FPIs pumped in ₹8,767 crore in Indian equities. FPIs are expected to continue this trend, however, their appetite for IT stocks may likely turn bearish after tech giants like TCS and Infosys missed street's estimates in Q4FY23. Capital goods, financials, and construction stocks are expected to see more buying going forward.
