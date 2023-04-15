Last week, on Thursday, Sensex ended at 60,431 up by 38.23 points or 0.06%. Nifty 50 closed at 17,828 up by 15.60 points or 0.09%.The upside was hindered by a sharp selloff in IT stocks following major Q4 earnings. It would be strong buying in banking and auto stocks that pulled Sensex and Nifty 50 out of bears' grip. Additionally, hopes for a further pause in the RBI repo rate after moderation in domestic CPI comforted sentiments. However, FOMC minutes hinting towards a 'mild recession' led to cautious betting.