Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to be net buyers so far in December month. As per the NSDL data, FPIs even pumped in around ₹6,055 crore in the week between December 12-19 compared to the previous week, on the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in Indian stocks during the week amidst extreme volatility. Meanwhile, domestic investors were also net buyers during the week as Sensex and Nifty 50 recorded steep corrections tracking feeble global cues. In the current month, by end of December 16, FPIs' investment in Indian equities stood at ₹10,555 crore.

