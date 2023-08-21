FPIs' investment value gains 20% to $626 billion in June quarter

FPIs' investment value gains 20% to $626 billion in June quarter2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:27 PM IST
According to a Morningstar report, the value of foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) holdings in the domestic equities reached $626 billion in the three months ended June 2023, which was 20% higher from the year-ago period due to good performance in the domestic equity markets as well as strong net inflows from FPIs.
