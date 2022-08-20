In less than three weeks of August, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made their biggest investment of the year. FPIs showed a strong appetite for the equities market as the inflow neared ₹44,500 crore so far this month. While the debt market has also seen some traction from overseas investors, however, is fractional compared to the stocks. After being net sellers for the first six months of 2022, FPIs turned into net buyers in July and the momentum increased sharply in August on the back of a robust recovery in the exchanges.

