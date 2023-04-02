Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made their first monthly buying of 2023 in March with an inflow of ₹7,936 crore in Indian equities. Although in the majority part of March, markets were under pressure after two US banks' failure sparked contagion fear in the banking system, FPIs are broadly buyers driven by the major block deal in Adani stocks. The near-term outlook of FY24 looks positive for FPIs as the high valuation of Indian markets has corrected significantly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}