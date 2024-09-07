FPIs make stellar comeback in September, pump ₹10,978 crore in Indian equities: What’s behind the inflow?

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their three-month streak in Indian equities, but inflows moderated in August, driven by domestic and global factors. However, they were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).
FPIs invested ₹7,320 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at ₹25,493 crore as of August 30, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at ₹17,960 crore in August.
