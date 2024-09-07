Hello User
FPIs make stellar comeback in September, pump ₹10,978 crore in Indian equities: What's behind the inflow?

FPIs make stellar comeback in September, pump ₹10,978 crore in Indian equities: What's behind the inflow?

Nikita Prasad

  FPIs make stellar comeback in September, pump ₹10,978 crore in Indian equities: What's behind the inflow?

FPIs snapped their selling streak in September on resilience of Indian markets; Photo: iStock

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their three-month streak in Indian equities, but inflows moderated in August, driven by domestic and global factors. However, they were consistent buyers in June and July after election-related jitters faded and stability returned to Indian markets. However, FPIs halted their buying streak with the onset of the new fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

FPIs invested 7,320 crore worth of Indian equities, and the net investment stood at 25,493 crore as of August 30, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data. The total investment in debt markets stood at 17,960 crore in August.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
