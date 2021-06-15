FPIs return to Indian equity markets as Covid cases fall

FIIs/FPIs have since mid-1990s largely been net investors in the Indian equity market with the exception of a couple of years such as 2008-09, which was the year of the global financial crisis. But with regard to debt securities, FPIs have been net sellers, preferring to park their money in safer investment options such as gold or dollars, as against the fixed income securities of emerging economies. For the fortnight ending 31 May, FPIs have largely invested in banking, utilities, auto, metals and mining, and the consumer durables sectors.