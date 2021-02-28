FPIs net buyers for 2nd consecutive month in Feb, invest ₹23,663 crore
2 min read.Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 03:13 PM ISTPTI
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net ₹25,787 crore into equities but pulled out ₹2,124 crore from the bonds market during Feb 1-26, the depositories data showed
NEW DELHI :
Remaining net buyers for second consecutive month in this calendar year, overseas investors pumped in ₹23,663 crore in Indian markets in February on account of positive sentiment due to the Union Budget 2021-22 and strong third quarter earnings.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net ₹25,787 crore into equities but pulled out ₹2,124 crore from the bonds market during February 1-26, the depositories data showed.
This took the total net investment to ₹23,663 crore during the period under review.
Last month, the total net investment stood at ₹14,649 crore.
Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president and head (fundamental research) at Kotak Securities, said, "Most of the FPI flows this month can be attributed to the strong outcome of the Union Budget and third quarter earnings season."
Besides, Geojit Financial Chief Investment Strategist V K Vijayakumar noted that the pace of FPI inflows has slowed since the US 10-year yield is spiking up.
The US 10-year bond yield is a hugely important determinant of capital flows. Inflation expectations are pushing the yields up. This will slow capital inflows, he added.
Oza said the yield, which started the calendar year at 0.91%, has now risen to 1.47%. "It has led to bond yields rising across the globe."