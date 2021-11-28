Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FPIs net buyers in November; invest 5,319 crore

FPIs net buyers in November; invest 5,319 crore

In October, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of 12,437 crore
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST PTI

As per depositories data, overseas investors put in a net 1,400 crore into equities and 3,919 crore into the debt segment between November 1-26

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pumped in a net sum of 5,319 crore in Indian capital markets despite a massive correction seen in equities over the last fortnight.

In October, they were net sellers to the tune of 12,437 crore.

As per depositories data, overseas investors put in a net 1,400 crore into equities and 3,919 crore into the debt segment between November 1-26.

This translated into total net investment of 5,319 crore.

"Since FPIs have been holding large quantity of banking stocks, they have been major sellers in this segment. Sustained selling has made banking stocks attractive from the valuation perspective," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He further noted that sharp correction in the market on 26th November has been mainly triggered by concerns arising out of the new strain of the virus spotted in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. 

"Despite recent correction, the markets continue to be at elevated levels and hence FPIs would have booked profits," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India.

Trend reversal on a weekly basis has become a norm with respect to FPI flows in the Indian debt markets, he added.

FPIs would be closely watching the spread of the new coronavirus variant and its possible impact on the growth globally.

Higher valuation is also a concern which may continue to trigger profit booking at regular intervals, he said.

"Future of FPI flows is expected to remain volatile given key events such as upcoming state elections, expectation of rise in interest rates and concerns a new Covid variant will prompt fresh mobility restrictions, hindering economic recovery," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. PTI SRS MKJ MKJ

