FPIs net sellers in August, invest ₹12,262 cr in Indian equities on global cues; When will buying resume?3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
In the cash market FPIs sold Indian stocks worth ₹20,620 crore so far this month. Strength in the US dollar index and the US 10-year bond yield remaining high are short-term negatives for FPI flows to emerging markets like India, according to analysts.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) emerged net sellers in August with a muted performance on D-Street on rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar, compared to the earlier three months of sustained buying. FPIs bought ₹12,262 crore worth of Indian equities and infused a total of ₹18,338 crore as of August 31, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL ) data.
