Market bottom still elusive as foreign investors take bearish bets to extremes
Summary
Market experts say a rebound after six weeks of pullback could be elusive to short lived
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their bearish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty derivatives to near record highs, signalling that a market rebound may yet be hard to come by or might peter out quickly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story