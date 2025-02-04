Markets
FPIs double down on Nifty option sales ahead of MPC policy outcome
SummaryWith the rupee hitting a record low of 87.29 and uncertainty over a rate cut, FPIs have turned net sellers of Nifty options, aiming to profit from reduced volatility.
Hot foreign money is wagering that Nifty will move over a 5% range -- 22800 -24000-- from Monday's close of 23361, ahead of the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting outcome on Friday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more